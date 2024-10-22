Olivia Rodrigo debuts first peek at Netflix's GUTS World Tour concert movie!
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo is treating fans to a front-row seat for her GUTS World Tour – right in the comfort of their own home!
On Tuesday, the 21-year-old singer debuted the first trailer for her upcoming concert movie, which will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on October 29.
The teaser kicks off with Olivia's speech before the iconic screaming section of her hit song all american bitch.
"Here's the deal, right now, I want you to think about something or someone that really pisses you off, and when the lights go down, I want you to scream as loud as you can let it all out!" she tells the crowd.
The Netflix flick was filmed during Olivia's August stops at the Inuit Dome in Los Angeles, as the Grammy winner held up a sign during the shows that read, "Thanks 4 watching."
Olivia is currently in Australia as she wraps up the final official leg of the GUTS World Tour, and she shared a sweet reflection on Instagram as she showed off her recent adventures down under.
Olivia Rodrigo shares photo dump from the GUTS World Tour in Australia
"australia so far!!! last show of the tour tonight I cannot believe it," Olivia wrote under the photo dump, which included pictures of herself surfing, visiting a zoo, and more as she enjoyed all that Australia had to offer.
Tuesday's show isn't the true end of the GUTS era, though, as the get him back! singer is also set to perform at a few music festivals in Latin America next spring – all of which are listed as tour dates on her website.
Olivia will also play two shows in Machester, England, on June 30 and July 1, 2025, which were rescheduled from earlier this year due to technical issues at the venue.
