Olivia Rodrigo debuts first peek at Netflix's GUTS World Tour concert movie!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo is treating fans to a front-row seat for her GUTS World Tour – right in the comfort of their own home!

On Tuesday, the 21-year-old singer debuted the first trailer for her upcoming concert movie, which will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on October 29.

The teaser kicks off with Olivia's speech before the iconic screaming section of her hit song all american bitch.

"Here's the deal, right now, I want you to think about something or someone that really pisses you off, and when the lights go down, I want you to scream as loud as you can let it all out!" she tells the crowd.

The Netflix flick was filmed during Olivia's August stops at the Inuit Dome in Los Angeles, as the Grammy winner held up a sign during the shows that read, "Thanks 4 watching."

Olivia is currently in Australia as she wraps up the final official leg of the GUTS World Tour, and she shared a sweet reflection on Instagram as she showed off her recent adventures down under.