Olivia Rodrigo reacts to fan's nod to Louis Partridge at GUTS World Tour: "Anyways..."

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) couldn't help but laugh at a fan's cheeky nod to her romance with British actor Louis Partridge. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@rodrigotimes & IMAGO / Ritzau Scanpix

During Sunday's show in Bologna, the 21-year-old singer interacted with the crowd and put a spotlight on some of their signs.

The camera soon picked up on one notable sign that read, "Olivia, I feel so much jealousy for Louis Partridge," and the Grammy winner was caught laughing on the mic.

Though the two have acknowledged the relationship publicly, they've still managed to keep it pretty private, so as fans went wild for the sign, Olivia ultimately opted to change the subject by responding, "Anyways..."

Louis and the get him back! singer first sparking dating rumors in October 2023, and the speculation was all but confirmed with a PDA-heavy outing in New York two months later.

The Enola Holmes star later broke his silence on the relationship as he opened up about the scrutiny that they face as celebrities dating in the public eye.