Olivia Rodrigo shows how she's "very demure, very mindful" in new TikTok

In a viral TikTok, Olivia Rodrigo proved that she's keeping things very demure and very mindful as she continues her sold-out stint at the Kia Forum. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@livbedumb

The 21-year-old pop star always has her finger on the pulse when it comes to TikTok trends, and her latest post is no exception!

In a video shared Wednesday, Olivia spilled that she doesn't do too much, opting to keep her hair "very demure."

The audio she lip-synced to comes, of course, from the queen of demure herself, TikToker Jools Lebron.

The influencer proved that there's a time and a place for the maximalist Brat Summer-esque trends in a video shared earlier this month, where she explained how she does her makeup in a way that ensures she is "very mindful" of her presence at work.

Since then, Jools has debuted a number of ultra-viral posts detailing how to keep things demure in just about every setting, from exiting a plane to hitting up Las Vegas, and the internet has been utterly obsessed.

Olivia wasn't the only celeb to use Jools' demure-ified instructions for haircare, as Kim Kardashian was seen in a video shared by her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, showing that she, too, keeps her length very mindful.