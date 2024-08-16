Olivia Rodrigo shows how she's "very demure, very mindful" in new TikTok
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo is keeping things very demure and very mindful as she continues her sold-out stint at the Kia Forum.
The 21-year-old pop star always has her finger on the pulse when it comes to TikTok trends, and her latest post is no exception!
In a video shared Wednesday, Olivia spilled that she doesn't do too much, opting to keep her hair "very demure."
The audio she lip-synced to comes, of course, from the queen of demure herself, TikToker Jools Lebron.
The influencer proved that there's a time and a place for the maximalist Brat Summer-esque trends in a video shared earlier this month, where she explained how she does her makeup in a way that ensures she is "very mindful" of her presence at work.
Since then, Jools has debuted a number of ultra-viral posts detailing how to keep things demure in just about every setting, from exiting a plane to hitting up Las Vegas, and the internet has been utterly obsessed.
Olivia wasn't the only celeb to use Jools' demure-ified instructions for haircare, as Kim Kardashian was seen in a video shared by her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, showing that she, too, keeps her length very mindful.
Olivia will keep bringing her demure energy to the City of Angels as she finishes out her stay at Kia Forum on Saturday before heading to Inglewood's Inuit Dome on Tuesday.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@livbedumb