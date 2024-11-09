Olivia Rodrigo shuts down Trump campaign's attempt to use her music: "Ew"

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo shut down an attempt by the campaign of President-elect Donald Trump to use her music in a viral TikTok.

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) shut down an attempt by the campaign of President-elect Donald Trump to use her music in a viral TikTok. © Collage: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP & IMAGO / Future Image

The 21-year-old singer, who previously endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, fired back when the Trump team used her song deja vu in a new TikTok this week.

The video, adopting a viral trend associated with the track, included the text "And suddenly the words 'I'm the President-Elect' came out of my mouth..." over a picture of the Republican.

"And what's interesting about that... is that's exactly what he is," the post continued.

Once Olivia got wind of the post, she fired back a comment that read, "ew don't ever use my sound again ty."

But she didn't stop there, as the Grammy winner then had the sound removed from the platform entirely – thus removing it from the video as well.

"Oh Olivia the icon you are," one fan wrote under the post.

Olivia, who has been a vocal advocate for reproductive freedom, had encouraged her fans to vote for Harris in the race because "a vote for Donald Trump is a vote for a national abortion ban."