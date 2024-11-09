Olivia Rodrigo shuts down Trump campaign's attempt to use her music: "Ew"
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo shut down an attempt by the campaign of President-elect Donald Trump to use her music in a viral TikTok.
The 21-year-old singer, who previously endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, fired back when the Trump team used her song deja vu in a new TikTok this week.
The video, adopting a viral trend associated with the track, included the text "And suddenly the words 'I'm the President-Elect' came out of my mouth..." over a picture of the Republican.
"And what's interesting about that... is that's exactly what he is," the post continued.
Once Olivia got wind of the post, she fired back a comment that read, "ew don't ever use my sound again ty."
But she didn't stop there, as the Grammy winner then had the sound removed from the platform entirely – thus removing it from the video as well.
"Oh Olivia the icon you are," one fan wrote under the post.
Olivia, who has been a vocal advocate for reproductive freedom, had encouraged her fans to vote for Harris in the race because "a vote for Donald Trump is a vote for a national abortion ban."
Olivia Rodrigo continues push for reproductive freedom in the US
Though Trump has not definitively backed a national abortion ban, his picks for the Supreme Court paved the way for the overturning of the federal right to the procedure – something he has repeatedly bragged about.
Advocates are fearful that the president-elect will go after abortion pills in his next administration, among other potential worst-case scenarios for reproductive freedom in the country.
In the week before Election Day, Olivia sat down with reproductive rights activist Hadley Duvall to underscore the dangers of abortion bans in a video made in partnership with the Harris campaign.
But the get him back! singer's advocacy began long before the 2024 election, and she used her recent GUTS World Tour to raise money for charities that champion reproductive rights, education for women and girls, and more.
Cover photo: Collage: JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP & IMAGO / Future Image