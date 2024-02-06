Olivia Rodrigo stuns in behind-the-scenes snaps from 2024 Grammy Awards

Los Angeles, California - After a glamorous appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards, Olivia Rodrigo has granted fans a peek behind the curtain at her preparations for music's biggest night.

On Monday, the 20-year-old pop star dropped some new footage from her getting-ready process ahead of the big show, where she was up for six awards.

Olivia rocked a white vintage Versace gown, originally from the house's spring 1995 collection, for the red carpet, and she proudly displayed her love for the look in a new TikTok.

In the viral clip, the pretty isn't pretty artist lip-synced to a trending audio that said, "I love to get in sparkly dresses," before the camera panned out to her as she showed off the gown in all its bejeweled glory!

Over on Instagram, Olivia shared a Polaroid snap of herself in the gown, seemingly taken from inside a hotel room before the carpet. She included several photos taken of her arrival before completing the post with a camcorder clip featuring a close-up look at her grunge glam makeup.