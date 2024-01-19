Will Olivia Rodrigo make history at the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo could make music history if she emerges victorious at the 2024 Grammy Awards!

The 20-year-old singer has racked up six nominations at music's biggest night with her acclaimed sophomore album.

GUTS is up for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, while the lead single, vampire, will compete for Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Song of the Year.

The record even earned Olivia her first-ever rock nomination, with ballad of a homeschooled girl in the running for Best Rock Song.

Per Forbes, the former Disney+ star could etch her name in the history books fi she wins Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2024 ceremony.

After taking home the award for her debut single, drivers license, in 2022, Olivia would become the third artist to win twice, joining the ranks of Ed Sheeran, who has two trophies, and Adele, who holds the record with four total wins in the category.

A victory certainly won't be an easy feat for the traitor artist, as she faces fierce competition from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, and Miley Cyrus.