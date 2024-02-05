Olivia Rodrigo gets love from Taylor Swift with stellar 2024 Grammys performance
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo rocked the 2024 Grammys stage with a performance of her GUTS lead single vampire, earning praise from the evening's biggest stars – including Taylor Swift!
Though the 20-year-old star was unfortunately snubbed in all six categories she was nominated in, she still had a night for the ages at Sunday's ceremony.
Olivia rocked a vintage Versace gown on the red carpet, completing the look with the perfect dark-red grunge lip.
Once inside, the Disney alum changed into a stunning red satin gown for her performance of vampire, where she pulled out all the stops with special effects that had blood drip down her arms as the song reached its climax.
Singing and dancing along was Taylor Swift, in a seeming confirmation that the pair's supposed bad blood was all just talk.
Though the two didn't pose for photos or share any further interactions, they did regularly cheer each other on to the delight of Livies and Swifties everywhere!
The Karma songstress was far from the only A-lister Olivia interacted with during the show, as she also shared moments with heavy-hitters like Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and more.
Olivia Rodrigo wows in vintage Versace at star-studded 2024 Grammys
Olivia enjoyed a sweet reunion with Billie before the 22-year-old went on to take home Song of the Year for What Was I Made For?, the fan-favorite ballad released as part of the Barbie soundtrack.
The SOUR artist was also spotted mingling with Zach Bryan, Finneas O'Connell, Gracie Abrams, and even Queen Bey herself!
While Olivia's rumored beau Louis Partridge did not accompany her to the event, she still had the perfect date, bringing along her mom, Jennifer, for the big night.
Despite the disappointing shutout, at just 20 years old, there's plenty of time for Olivia to add some more Grammys gold to her collection!
Cover photo: Collage: John Shearer & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP