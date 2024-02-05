Olivia Rodrigo gets love from Taylor Swift with stellar 2024 Grammys performance

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo rocked the 2024 Grammys stage with a performance of her GUTS lead single vampire, earning praise from the evening's biggest stars – including Taylor Swift !

Taylor Swift (r) sang and danced along to Olivia Rodrigo's performance of vampire at the 2024 Grammy Awards. © Collage: John Shearer & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Though the 20-year-old star was unfortunately snubbed in all six categories she was nominated in, she still had a night for the ages at Sunday's ceremony.



Olivia rocked a vintage Versace gown on the red carpet, completing the look with the perfect dark-red grunge lip.

Once inside, the Disney alum changed into a stunning red satin gown for her performance of vampire, where she pulled out all the stops with special effects that had blood drip down her arms as the song reached its climax.

Singing and dancing along was Taylor Swift, in a seeming confirmation that the pair's supposed bad blood was all just talk.

Though the two didn't pose for photos or share any further interactions, they did regularly cheer each other on to the delight of Livies and Swifties everywhere!

The Karma songstress was far from the only A-lister Olivia interacted with during the show, as she also shared moments with heavy-hitters like Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, and more.