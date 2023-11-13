Olivia Rodrigo treats fans to surprise Hunger Games music video!
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the upcoming release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with a new music video and a special appearance at the movie's Los Angeles premiere!
On Monday, the 20-year-old singer unveiled the music video for Can't Catch Me Now, which was written exclusively for the soundtrack of the highly-anticipated prequel.
The video sees Olivia singing the ballad in a field while wearing a white corset gown, with her clips being intercut with footage from the movie.
The majority of scenes feature a young President Snow (played by Tom Blyth) and his District 12 mentee, tribute Lucy Gray Baird (played by Rachel Zegler).
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, based on the book of the same name, is set over 60 years before the events of the original series, chronicling the evolution of the games and the shrewd rise of Coriolanus Snow, previously portrayed by Donald Sutherland.
Olivia told Variety on Monday's red carpet that Lucy Gray's journey inspired her soundtrack feature, revealing that the final scene was the primary focus of her writing.
Olivia Rodrigo reveals the inspiration behind Can't Catch Me Now
"One of the last scenes was very inspiring to me," Olivia said.
Looking to avoid any major spoilers, she teased that it was "an overhead shot of a bunch of birds in the trees" after a big climatic moment.
"That was playing in a loop in my head over and over. I was like, 'I want to write a song that captures what that feeling is,'" she told the outlet
The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes hits theaters on Friday.
Cover photo: Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP