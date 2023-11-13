Olivia Rodrigo treats fans to surprise Hunger Games music video!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the upcoming release of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes with a new music video and a special appearance at the movie 's Los Angeles premiere!

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes at the film's Los Angeles premiere on Monday. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, the 20-year-old singer unveiled the music video for Can't Catch Me Now, which was written exclusively for the soundtrack of the highly-anticipated prequel.

The video sees Olivia singing the ballad in a field while wearing a white corset gown, with her clips being intercut with footage from the movie.

The majority of scenes feature a young President Snow (played by Tom Blyth) and his District 12 mentee, tribute Lucy Gray Baird (played by Rachel Zegler).

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, based on the book of the same name, is set over 60 years before the events of the original series, chronicling the evolution of the games and the shrewd rise of Coriolanus Snow, previously portrayed by Donald Sutherland.



Olivia told Variety on Monday's red carpet that Lucy Gray's journey inspired her soundtrack feature, revealing that the final scene was the primary focus of her writing.

