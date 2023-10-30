November Movie and TV releases: The Hunger Games, The Marvels, and more fly in!
With only two months left in the year, you won't want to miss these exciting new movies and TV shows coming to big and small screens everywhere!
Gobble, gobble!
Thanksgiving isn't the only thing to look forward to this month.
With 2023 coming to a close, the holiday season has officially begun, and with it comes fresh, new releases.
From the return of Invincible to the continuation of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entertainment lovers have plenty to be thankful for this fall.
Here are the top three releases coming this November that no one should miss!
The Marvels
The next anticipated Marvel film has not one but three super ladies that are downright Marvel-ous.
The Marvels brings together Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani as Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan, respectively.
The trio of super-powered heroes end up working together to uncover why their distinctive powers have become entangled and, of course, to save the world.
The MCU is still in a bit of a slump at the moment, so here's to hoping the Marvels save more than just the universe!
See everything change when The Marvels hit theaters November 10.
Invincible Season 2
After what seemed like an eternity, the popular animated series is back for another invincible season!
Picking up from the bloody and shocking season 1 finale, Invincible's second season sees its hero, Mark Grayson, voiced by Steven Yeun, struggle with his powers and identity.
Is the son of the murderous Omni-man a villain like his dad, or can he become a hero?
Tune in for another wild ride when Invincible season two streams on Amazon Prime Video November 3.
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Long before President Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem, he was a mentor looking to turn the odds in his favor.
The Hunger Games prequel based on the 2020 book of the same name follows the origins of President Snow, played by Tom Blyth, who is assigned to mentor District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird, portrayed by Rachel Zegler.
For those unfamiliar with the series, the film will answer all of those poignant questions as to how President Snow became the feared villain known to many.
But does the brunette beauty play a part in future tyrant's plans? Find out when The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes premieres in theaters November 17.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & Screenshot/Prime Video & IMAGO / Everett Collection