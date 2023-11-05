Olivia Rodrigo celebrates new song in TikTok with a very special guest
New York, New York - In a viral TikTok, Olivia Rodrigo revealed that her newest song, Can't Catch Me Now, has earned the approval of someone very special.
On Saturday, the 20-year-old celebrated the track's release with a clip of herself dramatically lip-syncing to it.
Sneaking into the frame behind her was Olivia's mom, who just as enthusiastically showed her excitement at her daughter's latest single.
"mom approved," she captioned the video.
Though the Grammy winner just dropped her acclaimed sophomore album, GUTS, in September, she's already back on the scene with Can't Catch Me Now, written and performed for the soundtrack of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
While Olivia's song dropped on Friday, fans will have to wait until November 17 to see the movie.
Olivia Rodrigo lends her voice to the new Hunger Games soundtrack
Set over 60 years before the original trilogy, The Hunger Games prequel follows the rise of villain Coriolanus Snow, played by Donald Sutherland in the first four movies.
Tom Blyth portrays young Snow in the upcoming flick, with Rachel Zegler, Viola Davis, Hunter Schaefer, Peter Dinklage, Josh Andrés Rivera, and more rounding out the ensemble.
Olivia joins the ranks of many high-profile artists featured on the franchise's soundtracks, such as Taylor Swift, Lorde, and The Weeknd.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb & Instagram/oliviarodrigo