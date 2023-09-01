Olivia Rodrigo unveils New York City takeover in honor of GUTS release

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo is treating fans in New York City to a special experience to celebrate the release of her sophomore album, GUTS .

Olivia Rodrigo will be taking over New York City to celebrate the release of GUTS on September 8. © RODIN ECKENROTH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 20-year-old singer is hitting the Big Apple to celebrate the release of her latest record on September 8, and on Thursday, Rodrigo revealed another exciting event for fans to look forward to.

Release day will see the opening of a special GUTS Gallery pop-up shop in the West Village, which will feature limited-edition merchandise and special installations.

The experience will be open on September 8 from 1 PM to 6 PM, September 9 and 10 from 12 PM to 7 PM.

But that isn't the only New York event on the horizon for Rodrigo, as she will also be performing at Rockefeller Plaza on September 8 as part of the Citi Concert Series.



Livvies can register online for a fan pass to attend in person, and the performance will also be shown on the TODAY show beginning at 7 AM.