Olivia Rodrigo's exclusive GUTS (spilled) vinyl sells out in record time!

London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo has debuted a brand-new edition of GUTS (spilled), and the exclusive vinyl has already sold out in record time!

Blood Records in the UK announced the zoetrope vinyl on Thursday, with 10,000 copies available for fans to purchase.

Naturally, the special records sold out almost immediately.

"WOAH! The GUTS (Spilled) zoetropes sold out in 26 minutes!!!! I seem to say this a lot at the moment, but that's just broken all previous records," Blood Records said via X.

"What an absolute honour to be able to make this interpretation of it. Lots of love to @oliviarodrigo and everyone who got one."

GUTS has welcomed quite a few variants since it dropped last September, including special initial editions that each contained one of the four deluxe tracks that made their way onto the (spilled) version that arrived earlier this year.

To celebrate Record Store Day last October, the four songs were made available on a special pressing that was made into just 7,500 copies.