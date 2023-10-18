Olivia Rodrigo reveals surprise release of GUTS secret deluxe tracks!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled a major surprise for fans in honor of Record Store Day with a new release of the four GUTS deluxe tracks.

Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled an exclusive vinyl record including all four of the GUTS secret deluxe tracks. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb & Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

On Wednesday, the 20-year-old star announced via Instagram that the four hidden deluxe tracks from her sophomore album, GUTS, would be getting their own release on vinyl for Record Store Day.

The limited-release vinyl is from Third Man Pressing and will go on sale on Black Friday (November 24). Only 7,500 copies will be made available.

The four deluxe tracks have not yet arrived on streaming, instead solely being available on vinyl editions of GUTS.

Each of the record's four variants comes with one of the deluxe tracks:

Red variant (G) - obsessed

White variant (U) - scared of my guitar

Blue variant (T) - stranger

Purple variant (S) - girl i've always been

The Record Store Day exclusive could potentially foreshadow a release of the tracks on streaming, with Olivia recently telling PEOPLE, "I can't show you all my cards, but I really do like a lot of those songs, and I feel like they're not going to live on vinyl forever."

Along with the upcoming vinyl release, the traitor artist also revealed a new range of GUTS merch on Tuesday, which is exclusively available for spooky season.