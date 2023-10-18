Olivia Rodrigo reveals surprise release of GUTS secret deluxe tracks!
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has unveiled a major surprise for fans in honor of Record Store Day with a new release of the four GUTS deluxe tracks.
On Wednesday, the 20-year-old star announced via Instagram that the four hidden deluxe tracks from her sophomore album, GUTS, would be getting their own release on vinyl for Record Store Day.
The limited-release vinyl is from Third Man Pressing and will go on sale on Black Friday (November 24). Only 7,500 copies will be made available.
The four deluxe tracks have not yet arrived on streaming, instead solely being available on vinyl editions of GUTS.
Each of the record's four variants comes with one of the deluxe tracks:
- Red variant (G) - obsessed
- White variant (U) - scared of my guitar
- Blue variant (T) - stranger
- Purple variant (S) - girl i've always been
The Record Store Day exclusive could potentially foreshadow a release of the tracks on streaming, with Olivia recently telling PEOPLE, "I can't show you all my cards, but I really do like a lot of those songs, and I feel like they're not going to live on vinyl forever."
Along with the upcoming vinyl release, the traitor artist also revealed a new range of GUTS merch on Tuesday, which is exclusively available for spooky season.
Olivia Rodrigo drops exclusive Halloween-inspired GUTS merch
The merch includes a new tote bag bearing a "Halloween edition" of Olivia's trademark logo, a purple t-shirt with the lyrics "blood sucker fame f**ker" from the GUTS lead single vampire, and two limited-edition art prints from artist Mette.
The prints feature Olivia in the white dress she rocked in the vampire music video, with the prints also including inscriptions of more lines from the hit song.
The first, which depicts the singer picking flowers, uses "I've made some real big mistakes / but you made the worst ones look fine," while the second has three drawings of a progressively bloodier Olivia with the lyrics, "You sold me for parts as you sunk your teeth into me."
The illustrated prints have both sold out, but the tote and t-shirt remain available on the Disney+ star's online store for a limited time.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@livbedumb & Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo