Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan announce surprise collaboration!
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan have finally dropped a collaboration... sort of.
The two musicians have had fans speculating for months about a potential collaboration, and while a proper duet wasn't in the cards, the pair have joined forces at last!
On Thursday, the pair announced a Record Store Day exclusive featuring their BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge covers from 2023.
Olivia was first to perform, taking on Noah's hit Stick Season for her session last October, with the 27-year-old then returning the favor with a cover of lacy from Olivia's sophomore album, GUTS, the following month.
The special colored vinyl will be released in record stores on April 20.
The new release comes as Olivia gears up to open the GUTS World Tour with her first stop in Palm Springs, California.
Olivia Rodrigo kicks off the GUTS World Tour
The Grammy winner will embark on her first-ever arena tour on Friday at Acrisure Arena.
The GUTS World Tour is currently set for a run of 75 shows in North America, the UK, and Europe.
Olivia has gotten the hype rolling with several countdown social media posts, including one shared on Thursday, featuring a close-up shot of her GUTS ring set paired with a silver sparkling two-piece ensemble.
Supporting acts The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Pinkpantheress, and Remi Wolf will accompany Olivia on select tour dates.
If you're working on putting together the perfect outfit for your show, be sure to check out TAG24's GUTS World Tour fashion must-haves.
Cover photo: Collage: Catherine Powell & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP