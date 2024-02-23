Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan announce surprise collaboration!

Olivia Rodrigo (r.) has teamed up with Noah Kahan for a Record Store Day exclusive vinyl featuring two covers of each other's songs. © Collage: Catherine Powell & Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The two musicians have had fans speculating for months about a potential collaboration, and while a proper duet wasn't in the cards, the pair have joined forces at last!

On Thursday, the pair announced a Record Store Day exclusive featuring their BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge covers from 2023.

Olivia was first to perform, taking on Noah's hit Stick Season for her session last October, with the 27-year-old then returning the favor with a cover of lacy from Olivia's sophomore album, GUTS, the following month.

The special colored vinyl will be released in record stores on April 20.

The new release comes as Olivia gears up to open the GUTS World Tour with her first stop in Palm Springs, California.