Will Olivia Rodrigo return to the Met Gala in 2024?

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has been wowing on the Met Museum steps for several years now, but will she make another appearance this year?

Olivia Rodrigo will likely be unable to attend the 2024 Met Gala due to her GUTS World Tour. © Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & IMAGO / PA Images

Going to the Met Gala is a good idea, right?

The 21-year-old singer has graced the red carpet of fashion's biggest night three years in a row, but it's uncertain whether she'll continue the trend in 2024.

On Monday, Page Six listed her among the confirmed attendees, but there's one apparent issue: Olivia's sold-out GUTS World Tour.

The Grammy winner doesn't technically have a show on the first Monday in May, but she's set to perform in Glasgow the following day.

As the United Kingdom is about five hours ahead of New York City, it would be a tight squeeze for Olivia to pull it off.

She'll also be across the pond on Saturday, May 4, for another show in Manchester, so she wouldn't be able to depart for the States until Sunday anyway.

Though the odds aren't looking good for Liv to attend, fans can still expect some stunning style moments from plenty of A-listers, including co-chair Zendaya.