Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez lead 2024 Met Gala co-chairs!

New York, New York - Zendaya , Jennifer Lopez , Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny have been tapped to serve as co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala.

Zendaya (l.) and Jennifer Lopez are among this year's Met Gala co-chairs. © Collage: Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP & Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fashion's biggest night will return on Monday, May 6, pulling inspiration from the new exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: the Reawakening Fashion.

On Thursday, the 2024 co-chairs were unveiled by Vogue in a group-chat-style animated video that saw the quartet chat with Anna Wintour about the theme.

Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew have been named honorary chairs.

The spring exhibition has prompted a dress code dubbed "The Garden of Time," so fans can expect to see plenty of lively florals, flowing fabric, and shades of green.