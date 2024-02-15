Zendaya and Jennifer Lopez lead 2024 Met Gala co-chairs!
New York, New York - Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny have been tapped to serve as co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala.
Fashion's biggest night will return on Monday, May 6, pulling inspiration from the new exhibit, Sleeping Beauties: the Reawakening Fashion.
On Thursday, the 2024 co-chairs were unveiled by Vogue in a group-chat-style animated video that saw the quartet chat with Anna Wintour about the theme.
Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew have been named honorary chairs.
The spring exhibition has prompted a dress code dubbed "The Garden of Time," so fans can expect to see plenty of lively florals, flowing fabric, and shades of green.
Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth round out 2024 Met Gala co-chairs
Zendaya has attended the gala five times, but she's been notably absent in the past few years.
With the help of longtime stylist and fashion mastermind Law Roach, the 27-year-old star has cemented her status as the current queen of the red carpet, so expectations are running high for her next look.
Lopez has graced the iconic Met stairs an impressive 13 times, and with her big return to the music scene in full force, the 54-year-old pop icon is sure to pull out all of the stops.
Grammy-winning rapper Bad Bunny wowed in a daring Jacquemus suit for the 2023 Met Gala, quickly earning him a reputation as one of the most fashion-forward men in today's music scene.
The fourth co-chair, Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth, will be a first-time attendee.
