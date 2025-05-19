Paige DeSorbo reveals motherhood plans as she takes big step in fertility journey

New York, New York - Summer House star Paige DeSorbo opened up about her goals for motherhood as she updated fans on her ongoing fertility journey.

Paige DeSorbo shared a new update on her egg-freezing process in the latest episode of Giggly Squad. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

In the latest episode of the Giggly Squad podcast, the 32-year-old co-host shared the latest on the process of freezing her eggs.

Paige joked that she had been feeling very "maternal" as she prepared for her egg retrieval, which was done earlier this month.

"I'm very proud of myself for like doing the whole process," she said of her experience.

"It felt very serendipitous that I did it over Mother's Day weekend. I truly do feel less pressure. It's like, OK, and even if I only have one child, that is what is meant for the world."

The reality star first revealed her decision to freeze her eggs in January, just a few weeks after she announced her breakup with fellow Bravolebrity Craig Conover.

The lead-up to the split has played out on the latest seasons of both Southern Charm and Summer House, where Paige's booming career added some extra tension to the relationship.