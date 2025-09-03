Perez Hilton hails court hearing over Blake Lively subpoena as "a win"

Las Vegas, Nevada - Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton has prematurely declared victory against Blake Lively after his court hearing over her subpoena!

Perez Hilton (l.) spilled the tea over his court hearing for Blake Lively's subpoena outside of a Las Vegas court house. © Collage: Ethan Miller & Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the journalist told The Blast outside of the Nevada courthouse that the judge was "not feeling" the Gossip Girl alum's legal team.

"If Blake Lively wants to continue with this awful subpoena requesting my privileged and protected information of me and you, it's going to be a very long process," Hilton said.

He added, "That's basically what the judge said today. It's not gonna be something quick, explaining that Lively's lawyers asked for a speedy resolution, but the judge set in motion a more complicated process.

"I view that as a win, because her lawyers said in court today, 'We want this resolved quickly,' and I wanted that as well, until I found out I can have her pay for all of the work it would take to compile a detailed privileged log, which is what the judge is requesting as the first step," Hilton continued.

Hilton was dragged into the A Simple Favor star's sexual harassment and retaliation case against Justin Baldoni when he was hit with a subpoena from Lively in July.

Lively's legal team has further accused him of using his titular blog to boost Baldoni's alleged smear campaign against her.

The writer admitted that the drama has worn him down but said he refuses to be intimidated by the It Ends With Us actor and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.