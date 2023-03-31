Pete Davidson says he "wasn't in anyone's DMs" despite criticism over A-list romances

Los Angeles, California - Pete Davidson shares why he felt like a "loser" while dating Kim Kardashian , Ariana Grande , and several others A-list ladies.

Pete Davidson got honest about the unwanted media attention surrounding his high-profile romances. © SEAN ZANNI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Though the former Saturday Night Live star has been said to have "BDE," during his interview with the podcast Real Ones, the 29-year-old dished that he didn't feel like much of winner because of the scrutiny around his relationships.

"In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about," he explained on the podcast.

In addition to dating Kimmy Cakes and getting engaged to the petite pop crooner, Pete also dated Cazzie David and Kate Beckinsale.

"I'm not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I've dated, I met them at work," he added.

"I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that's how it happened."