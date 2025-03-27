Snow White producer's son claims Rachel Zegler's Palestine support "hurt the film's box office"

Los Angeles, California - Jonah Platt, the son of Snow White producer Marc Platt, attacked the movie's star Rachel Zegler in a since-deleted comment blaming her for the Disney flick 's disappointing debut.

Platt hit back at a commenter on Instagram who asked about the recent report that revealed his father traveled to New York to confront the 23-year-old actor over a comment she made in support of Palestine under another post about the Snow White trailer.

After a fan called the producer's action "uncalled for," Platt responded, "You really want to do this?"

"Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20 year old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for," the 38-year-old podcaster wrote.

Zegler stood her ground despite the pressure, and the post remains on her X page.

He went on to claim that the West Side Story star's solidarity with Palestine "clearly hurt the film's box office" and said she "hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful."

Platt, whose Instagram page consists primarily of content in support of Israel, has since deleted the comment.