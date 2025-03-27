Snow White producer's son claims Rachel Zegler's Palestine support "hurt the film's box office"
Los Angeles, California - Jonah Platt, the son of Snow White producer Marc Platt, attacked the movie's star Rachel Zegler in a since-deleted comment blaming her for the Disney flick's disappointing debut.
Platt hit back at a commenter on Instagram who asked about the recent report that revealed his father traveled to New York to confront the 23-year-old actor over a comment she made in support of Palestine under another post about the Snow White trailer.
After a fan called the producer's action "uncalled for," Platt responded, "You really want to do this?"
"Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20 year old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for," the 38-year-old podcaster wrote.
Zegler stood her ground despite the pressure, and the post remains on her X page.
He went on to claim that the West Side Story star's solidarity with Palestine "clearly hurt the film's box office" and said she "hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful."
Platt, whose Instagram page consists primarily of content in support of Israel, has since deleted the comment.
Platt's since-deleted attacks on Rachel Zegler go viral
Zegler's condemnation of Israel's assault on Gaza has led to online attacks from the far-right in the lead-up to Snow White's debut. Her stance has drawn further attention given that her co-star, Gal Gadot, is a staunch supporter of the Israeli military and served two years in the Israel Defense Forces.
Platt's remarks quickly went viral, with one screenshot of his comments reaching over 12 million views on X.
Many came to Zegler's defense and noted that Gadot had been advocating for Israel throughout the press tour run, but had not faced similar reprimands.
Amid Snow White's underwhelming debut, the majority of film critics have placed the blame on the movie's lackluster plot while hailing Zegler's performance as one of its few redeeming features.
