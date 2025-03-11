Refusal to restore Mel Gibson's gun rights allegedly got DOJ official fired

Washington DC - Actor Mel Gibson's diehard allegiance and friendship with President Donald Trump is finally paying off, as a Department of Justice official claims she was fired for refusing to restore his gun rights.

A former US Pardon Attorney claims she was fired last week after she refused a request to restore firearm rights for actor Mel Gibson. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Former US Pardon Attorney Elizabeth Oyer, who was appointed by former President Joe Biden, told The New York Times that she was fired last Friday.

Oyer claimed she received a request from the Attorney General's office, which is led by Trump administration official Pam Bondi, to add Gibson – who had his rights taken away in 2011 following a domestic violence incident – to a list of people that should have their gun rights restored.

She refused the request, explaining to the Times, "Giving guns back to domestic abusers is a serious matter that, in my view, is not something that I could recommend lightly, because there are real consequences that flow from people who have a history of domestic violence being in possession of firearms."

While she was not given a reason for the termination, she believes it was in connection to her refusal to grant the request.



Gibson is one of Trump's most outspoken allies, and upon winning re-election, Trump made him ambassador to Hollywood alongside actors Sylvester Stallone and John Voigt.