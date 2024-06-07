Did Rihanna just announce her retirement from music?
New York, New York - Rihanna was out and about in New York City, trolling fans who have been patiently waiting for new music from the makeup boss!
After hinting at new music again and again, RiRi was seen walking around with her partner A$AP Rocky in a blue "I'm retired, this is as dressed up as I get" novelty t-shirt and matching blue sunnies with long blonde braids.
While the blue top was gorgeous on the Fenty mogul and looked perfect next to her bright green purse (Rihanna never misses in matters of fashion, duh!), the potential message behind the shirt has her fans worried.
In a previous interview from April, the Umbrella artist said, "There's always a 'yes' to new music – If I said 'no,' that means I quit. You just have to wait."
Does this mean that Rihanna is leaning towards quitting music for good?
Hopefully not, since she confirmed to Extra in April that a new album was in the works and promised it was " gonna be amazing."
Rihanna's "I'm retired" tee sends fans into a panic!
While it might seem banal, Easter eggs by way of clothing have become normalized as celebrity smoke signals in a post-Taylor Swift music scene.
For example, Ariana Grande announced the name of the first single yes, and? off of her then-unnamed album via strategic streetwear paparazzi shots!
Do you think Rihanna's latest fashion statement is a troll, or could she be for real?
Cover photo: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS