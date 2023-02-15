Rihanna gushes that she and A$AP Rocky are "best friends with a baby"

London, UK - Rihanna still has love on the brain as she couldn't help but gush over her boo A$AP Rocky, and their adorable baby !

Rihanna (r) and A$AP Rocky's beautiful son made his debut on British Vogue's March cover alongside his cool parents! © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

RiRi's baby boy made his official worldwide debut after the superstar confirmed her second pregnancy during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.



The 34-year-old singer and her rapper boyfriend graced the cover of British Vogue's March edition with their nine-month-old son, whose name is still being kept under wraps.

For the cover, the trio wore matching black outfits while on the beach, with RiRi sporting a lace dress with a dramatically high slit.

The Rude Boy singer also dished on life as a working mom, which she called a "headf*ck."

"You don't sleep. At all, not even if you wanted to," Rihanna explained.

"Man, you're a zombie for the most part. You're just going through the motions, and even then you’re so paranoid."



Yet, the Barbados native gave major props to Rocky, adding that their son is "obsessed" with him.

"We're best friends with a baby," the Grammy winner revealed, noting that the couple has been "on the same page" throughout their relationship.