Is Rihanna secretly planning a huge $38 million dollar comeback world tour?

Rihanna is allegedly planning a 2024-2025 comeback world tour, and fans are freaking out!

Drake, you better watch out after that last diss!

Rihanna is back, baby! And she's bringing her A-game once again.

According to Daily Mail, the R&B superstar has been secretly planning a huge $38 million comeback tour for 2024 and 2025.

The 35-year-old popstar allegedly made an "eye-watering deal" with Live Nation.

According to an insider, they have put together a plan for the tour in Los Angeles.

Rihanna has been on hiatus from the music industry since 2016 to focus on her fashion and beauty businesses, as well as her beautiful family.

She welcomed her first child, a son named RZA, in May 2022 with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, was born in August of this year.