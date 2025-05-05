Rihanna teases her 2025 Met Gala look in dapper pinstripe suit!
New York, New York - Rihanna has seemingly hinted at her look for this year's Met Gala after her time away from the event!
RiRi, who skipped last year's Met Gala, has seemingly returned to her chicly playful ways with a 'fit that's on par with this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
The Fenty mogul, along with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, joined Anna Wintour, Colman Domingo, and Pharrell Williams for a pre-Met Gala dinner.
Naturally, Rihanna was dressed to the nines for the occasion!
She was captured sporting a brown tailored Prada pinstripe suit jacket that was cinched at the waist with a belt, along with black striped trousers and a red button-up shirt.
She accessorized the look with a gold pocket watch and chain, assorted pocket square dressing, and stunning grey stilettos.
The Work hitmaker's vintage apparel is exactly the vibes expected at Monday's soiree. And since the Vogue editor-in-chief declared that RiRi is the only celeb allowed to arrive late to the red carpet, be sure to stay seated for her much-anticipated arrival.
Happy Met Monday, y'all!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & Bestimage