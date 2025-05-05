Rihanna teases her 2025 Met Gala look in dapper pinstripe suit!

New York, New York - Rihanna has seemingly hinted at her look for this year's Met Gala after her time away from the event!

Spotted! Rihanna gave fans a teasing glimpse into what she will be wearing at this year's Met Gala. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & Bestimage

RiRi, who skipped last year's Met Gala, has seemingly returned to her chicly playful ways with a 'fit that's on par with this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The Fenty mogul, along with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, joined Anna Wintour, Colman Domingo, and Pharrell Williams for a pre-Met Gala dinner.

Naturally, Rihanna was dressed to the nines for the occasion!

She was captured sporting a brown tailored Prada pinstripe suit jacket that was cinched at the waist with a belt, along with black striped trousers and a red button-up shirt.

She accessorized the look with a gold pocket watch and chain, assorted pocket square dressing, and stunning grey stilettos.