Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turn up the heat with sexy parents' night out in Miami

Miami, Florida - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pulled up the annual Art Basel in style !

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky took over Miami Beach for Art Basel with fashionable 'fits. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The fashion-forward couple slayed while in Miami Beach for the art-based event.

Yet no masterpiece could compare to the Work artist, who stunned in a strapless mesh black-and-baby-blue minidress that was wrapped at the base with sheer black pieces to create a layered look.

She paired the dress with ripped black tights and a layered necklace while styling her hair in dark, loose beach waves.

As for the 36-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, he matched his boo's fly with an all-denim 'fit that featured blue jeans and a tucked-in matching button-up, plus a jean jacket with a sherpa lining.

Whether the parents purchased any art or not hasn't been revealed, but RiRi and Rocky were truly the definition of the saying, "Art imitates life."