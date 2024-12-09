Rihanna and A$AP Rocky turn up the heat with sexy parents' night out in Miami
The fashion-forward couple slayed while in Miami Beach for the art-based event.
Yet no masterpiece could compare to the Work artist, who stunned in a strapless mesh black-and-baby-blue minidress that was wrapped at the base with sheer black pieces to create a layered look.
She paired the dress with ripped black tights and a layered necklace while styling her hair in dark, loose beach waves.
As for the 36-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper, he matched his boo's fly with an all-denim 'fit that featured blue jeans and a tucked-in matching button-up, plus a jean jacket with a sherpa lining.
Whether the parents purchased any art or not hasn't been revealed, but RiRi and Rocky were truly the definition of the saying, "Art imitates life."
The longtime lovebirds, who share sons RZA and Riot Rose, were kidless for the weekend soiree before the holidays – which RiRi has already started prepping for with her newest Savage x Fenty collection, Starlet Nights.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & UPI Photo