Rihanna drops major new collab after welcoming second baby!

Los Angeles, California - Fenty x Puma is back! Rihanna has announced the long-awaited return of her collaboration with the iconic sportswear company.

Rihanna is back making boss moves after welcoming her new son with A$AP Rocky. © Collage: IMAGO / Starface

On Thursday, the 35-year-old entertainer returned to social media to debut her newest fashion collab with the infamous shoe line.

The latest design, the Avanti, is Rihanna's first launch as the brand's creative director following her 2017 hiatus.

While speaking to Vogue about Fenty x Puma's comeback, the Diamonds artist told the outlet, "It's a bit of a family reunion."

"Coming back to Puma as a mom, in a new space, allowed for new perspectives and ideas," she continued.

The working mom also gave a little insight on her new baby boy, adding, "This time around, we expanded our creations to kids 'cause I selfishly want my boys in everything their dad and I wear or design."

RiRi welcomed her second son with the Praise the Lord rapper last month after reports initially claimed she had given birth to a baby girl.