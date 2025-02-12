Rihanna channels her inner Smurfette for bold new Savage x Fenty collab

Los Angeles, California - Roses are red, but Rihanna 's feeling a little blue in her latest Savage x Fenty collaboration!

Rihanna stripped down to her Smurf undies for her latest Savage x Fenty collaboration. © Screenshot/Instagram/@savagexfenty

The billionaire put a pause on her Valentine's Day campaign to promote a new drop in honor of her voice role in the upcoming Smurfs movie.

RiRi stripped down to model her "Smurfette" collection, which features a matching scoop-neck bralette and boy short underwear set.

The Work hitmaker posed seductively in the Smurf-themed fit, along with a pair of baby blue sweatpants and a matching hoodie.

RiRi added loose pigtails, bright blue eyeshadow, matching sneakers, plus a bold red lip to the look.

The Savage x Fenty post dished in the caption, "We're team Smurfette in this house. The cutest collab you didn't know you NEEDED. Shop the new Savage X Smurfs collection on the site now."

Last week, RiRi revealed that she would be starring in the animated musical as the lead character, Smurfette.