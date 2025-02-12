Rihanna channels her inner Smurfette for bold new Savage x Fenty collab
Los Angeles, California - Roses are red, but Rihanna's feeling a little blue in her latest Savage x Fenty collaboration!
The billionaire put a pause on her Valentine's Day campaign to promote a new drop in honor of her voice role in the upcoming Smurfs movie.
RiRi stripped down to model her "Smurfette" collection, which features a matching scoop-neck bralette and boy short underwear set.
The Work hitmaker posed seductively in the Smurf-themed fit, along with a pair of baby blue sweatpants and a matching hoodie.
RiRi added loose pigtails, bright blue eyeshadow, matching sneakers, plus a bold red lip to the look.
The Savage x Fenty post dished in the caption, "We're team Smurfette in this house. The cutest collab you didn't know you NEEDED. Shop the new Savage X Smurfs collection on the site now."
Last week, RiRi revealed that she would be starring in the animated musical as the lead character, Smurfette.
The Grammy winner will also record original songs for the film's soundtrack – which means RiRi does have new music on the way!
Cover photo: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP