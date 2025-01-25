Rihanna shines bright like a diamond in new Savage x Fenty lingerie

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has expanded her Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day lingerie collection with another sexy drop.

Rihanna released another sexy lingerie piece from her Valentine's Day-themed Savage x Fenty collection © IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Valentine's will never be the same again with these spicy drops from the pop star!

On Friday, RiRi dazzled in her latest V-Day campaign for her new piece, the Champagne On Ice Embellished Slip.



The 36-year-old hitmaker's look included a sparkling pink slip dress and matching satin heels while her hair was styled in a messy updo.

In the cover shot, RiRi is captured lying on the floor while a heart-shaped cloud floats above her against a pink backdrop.

The mom of two first launched her V-Day campaign by posing as Cupid for her Loveline drop, followed by her Les Roses line that featured a dark, floral lingerie uni-top.

But as much as fans have been dying over these steamy shoots, they're still clamoring for updates on new music from Rihanna!

The Work artist revived R9 album rumors when she was recently spotted headed to a recording studio in NYC.