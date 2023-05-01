Rihanna fashionably hints at Met Gala attendance and flaunts growing baby bump

Los Angeles, California - Did Rihanna just give fans a glimpse at her Met Gala outfit?

Rihanna put her growing baby bump on display in a vintage Chanel ensemble! © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri

The 35-year-old Bad Girl artist hasn't confirmed if she – and her growing bump – will be at the 2023 Met Gala.



However, she may have teased her upcoming ensemble for fashion's biggest night, or at least something she may potentially wear.

Over the weekend, RiRi put her baby bump on display while modeling a chic Chanel ensemble via Instagram.

The outfit consists of a fuzzy white Coperni dress, Amina Muaddi heels, and a Benny Andallo faux fur hat.

According to Vogue, the iconic outfit that also featured a cropped faux fur jacket and a pair of "CC" logo glasses, was borrowed from Chanel's Fall 1994 collection.

RiRi playfully captioned the post, "not even Monday" hinting that the Anti singer may have more up her sleeve for the Met Gala.

The Oceans' 8 star skipped out on the 2022 Met, but she did stun in 2021 while rocking a gigantic sculptural coat dress and a Balenciaga beanie.

In 2018, she slayed the annual event while wearing a beaded minidress, cape, and mitre by John Galliano.