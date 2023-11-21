Rihanna shares closer look at new bombshell blonde 'do
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has been having way more fun as a blonde, per her newest snap!
On Monday, the 35-year-old songstress served in a new selfie dropped via her Instagram story, which gave fans a closer look at her blonde 'do.
Rihanna's simple snap featured the Work artist twirling her new honey-blonde hair with a full-beat face, including shimmering eye shadow and a blood-red lip.
Only the S&M singer's face was seen in the pic, but RiRi did rock a fluffy robe.
It appears that the Fenty mogul's pic was taken before she did a new shoot with her Savage x Fenty brand, as RiRi is later seen modeling the fashion line's newest bralette.
"POV: @Rihanna just leveled up ur bralette game," the brand's official X page captioned the sexy clip, promoting their latest lingerie drop.
RiRi also flaunted her blonde locks while taking over Las Vegas this past weekend with A$AP Rocky.
Rocky, who just welcomed his second son with Rihanna, will reportedly stand trial for his 2021 assault charge, as ruled in a preliminary hearing on Monday.
