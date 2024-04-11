Rihanna puts a "bad gal" spin on pantless street style look

Beverly Hills, California - Rihanna ditched her pants while being captured out and about in Beverly Hills!

Rihanna put a unique spin on the popular pantless trend during her recent outing. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul turned more heads while rocking a stylish, street-style attire following her controversial Interview Magazine cover.

RiRi upped the ante on the current pantless trend with a white baby tee that featured a green bulldog, which was tucked into a white-and-blue striped button-up that she left open and tied into into knot.

The Man Down singer added an oversized black hoodie to the fit, but the standout piece of the ensemble was her black-and-beige Balenciaga fishnet "pantaboots" in a sleek matte finish.

She completed the head-turning look with a blue Los Angeles Dodgers cap while her honey-blonde hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

The We Found Love artist's latest fit follows the backlash over her recent interview feature where she put a risqué spin on the traditional nun garb.

Some fans applauded RiRi for her bold take, while others condemned the pop star for "disrespecting" Christianity.