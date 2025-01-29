Rihanna makes surprise appearance at A$AP Rocky's felony assault trial

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna is standing by her man in court after A$AP Rocky rejected a plea deal and faces two felony assault charges related to a 2021 shooting in LA.

RiRi showed up in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday to watch the trial of her longtime partner and doting baby daddy A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers.

The 36-year-old rapper stands accused of firing a gun at former collaborator A$AP Relli, aka Terell Ephron.

On Wednesday, the Fenty mogul saw the trial resume with a second day of testimony from Ephron.

The case is expected to go on for about three weeks, and the charges are nothing to scoff at – if convicted – Rocky could face a maximum of 24 years in prison.

On Tuesday, Rocky turned down a plea offer of a six-month jail term with a seven-year suspended sentence with three years on probation.