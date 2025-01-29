Rihanna makes surprise appearance at A$AP Rocky's felony assault trial
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna is standing by her man in court after A$AP Rocky rejected a plea deal and faces two felony assault charges related to a 2021 shooting in LA.
RiRi showed up in a Los Angeles courtroom on Wednesday to watch the trial of her longtime partner and doting baby daddy A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers.
The 36-year-old rapper stands accused of firing a gun at former collaborator A$AP Relli, aka Terell Ephron.
On Wednesday, the Fenty mogul saw the trial resume with a second day of testimony from Ephron.
The case is expected to go on for about three weeks, and the charges are nothing to scoff at – if convicted – Rocky could face a maximum of 24 years in prison.
On Tuesday, Rocky turned down a plea offer of a six-month jail term with a seven-year suspended sentence with three years on probation.
This comes as the rapper is scheduled to headline the Los Angeles stop of the Rolling Loud festival in March, was announced as a celebrity chair for the May Met Gala, and has been cast alongside Denzel Washington in a Spike Lee-directed film opening in the summer.
Cover photo: Leonardo Munoz / AFP