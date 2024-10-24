Rihanna parties with A$AP Rocky after rapper scores win in shooting case

Barbados - Rihanna was seen partying with A$AP Rocky in Barbados after the rapper's upcoming trial was postponed.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky (r.) jetted off to Barbados after the rapper's trial got postponed. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The 36-year-old Fenty mogul was captured living life with her boo on her native island after Rocky's shooting trial got delayed.

According to USA Today, the 36-year-old hip-hop star – born Rakim Mayers – will go to trial next year after his legal team requested to postpone his original November hearing.



Rocky is facing 24 years in prison if he is found guilty of firing at and shooting Terell Ephron – formerly known as A$AP Relli – after an argument in Hollywood, California, in November 2021.

His team made the filing so that Rocky could headline the Rolling Loud Music Festival in Thailand next month.

Following the news, RiRi and her boyfriend, with whom she shares two sons, were spotted without their little ones as they partied at Zouk nightclub before her Fenty Beauty Caribbean launch event.