Rihanna puts chic spin on winter travel fashion in Aspen family outing

Aspen, Colorado - Rihanna headed home from her time in Aspen, and naturally, her fashion was on point!

Rihanna looked stylish while heading back with home from Aspen with her family. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

One thing the 35-year-old Fenty mogul is going to continue in 2024 is her groundbreaking street style!

Though RiRi's Aspen getaway has come to a close, the Rude Boy artist served looks up to the very end.

On Wednesday, RiRi was captured leaving the wintery mountain tops with A$AP Rocky and their sons RZA and Riot Rose in a plush, longline leopard print faux fur coat that is reportedly from Giorgio Armani.

She layered the oversized coat over an off-white sweatsuit and added a pop of color with a slouchy green beanie, diamond stud earrings, and cream-colored Moon Boots.

As for her sons, one-year-old RZA rocked a plaid shirt in his mom's arms, while Riot Rose looked snug in a baby carrier that was held by the Praise By the Lord rapper.

The couple were all smiles as they were seen boarding a plane, probably off to slay more killer looks!