Rihanna dazzles in trendy look for latest outing with A$AP Rocky and son RZA

New York, New York - Rihanna and her crew's New York City takeover continues with another family outing!

Rihanna put a spin on her all-black fit while having day out with A$AP Rocky and their son RZA (l). © Collage: Screenshot/X/gabegonebad & Instagram/savagexfenty

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old SOS artist was spotted having another fashionable night out with her boys, minus the youngest of the bunch, Riot Rose.

RiRi and Rocky were all smiles in the viral pics circulating X, formerly known as Twitter, as the two enjoyed an outing at the Balloon Museum in NYC.

The Lift Me Up singer was all smiles as she posed with her boo and oldest son RZA in an all-black hoodie and matching pants, plus sparkling ballet flats.

Rihanna kept her new blonde hair in a super sleek style with a middle part while holding various balloons.

Meanwhile, the Praise the Lord artist also rocked a casual look that consisted of a white t-shirt and grey pants while their son wore a cute pink shirt adorned with crescent moons and denim jeans.