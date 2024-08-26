Rihanna reveals her beauty secrets as she flaunts flawless skin for Fenty
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's got that work, work, work, work when it comes to her flawless skin!
For those looking to get that diamond-kissed glow, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul has the answer.
RiRi may be a busy mom of two and the owner of a billion-dollar beauty brand – yet she's still finding time to keep her face flawless!
In her latest Instagram post, Rihanna dropped a stunning photo dump for her Fenty skin product and gave the tea on achieving healthy skin.
The snaps featured the mom of two in a cozy brown sweater and diamond jewelry while flaunting her makeup-free skin in different poses.
One image showed the singer applying her Hydra Vizor Huez tinted moisturizer, while in the following pics, she showed off the product and gave a kissy face in another snap.
She captioned the dump, "here's your reminder to put that sunscreen on baby!" and tagged her the official pages for Fenty Skin and Sephora.
