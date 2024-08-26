Rihanna reveals her beauty secrets as she flaunts flawless skin for Fenty

Diamonds are forever, and so is Rihanna's sun-kissed skin! The Fenty mogul shared some juicy tips for achieving healthy skin in new Instagram pics.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's got that work, work, work, work when it comes to her flawless skin!

Rihanna gave fans the tea on how to achieve flawless skin in new Instagram pics.
For those looking to get that diamond-kissed glow, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul has the answer.

RiRi may be a busy mom of two and the owner of a billion-dollar beauty brand – yet she's still finding time to keep her face flawless!

In her latest Instagram post, Rihanna dropped a stunning photo dump for her Fenty skin product and gave the tea on achieving healthy skin.

The snaps featured the mom of two in a cozy brown sweater and diamond jewelry while flaunting her makeup-free skin in different poses.

One image showed the singer applying her Hydra Vizor Huez tinted moisturizer, while in the following pics, she showed off the product and gave a kissy face in another snap.

She captioned the dump, "here's your reminder to put that sunscreen on baby!" and tagged her the official pages for Fenty Skin and Sephora.

RiRi's latest pics come after her Barbados vacation, where she let her hair down with friends and slayed at the annual Crop Out festival in a feathered costume!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@badgalriri

