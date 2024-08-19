Rihanna enjoys kid-free night out in Barbados in bad gal style!
Barbados - Rihanna let loose in true bad gal style while enjoying her time in Barbados!
Over the weekend, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul had a kid-free night out in the Caribbean with friends as she was filmed at a local bar.
The Thunder Bay Beach Bar Instagram page dropped footage of RiRi with her girlfriends taking tequila shots together.
The Diamonds hitmaker was make-up-free while rocking a metallic bikini top with a tie at the center and a sheer, mesh cover-up over it.
RiRi was captured ordering shots and limes with her ladies from a worker who later revealed his name was Rose.
Naturally, this made the billionaire even happier as she gushed that it was also her and A$AP Rocky's youngest son's middle name.
Another snap showed RiRi all smiles in a selfie with the same employee!
The Work singer has been living it up in her native land since a grand appearance at the Crop Over festival earlier this month. After taking a few years off from the annual event, RiRi pulled up to this year's celebration in XL feathers and bedazzling jewels!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thunder.bay.beach.bar