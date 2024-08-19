Rihanna enjoys kid-free night out in Barbados in bad gal style!

Barbados - Rihanna let loose in true bad gal style while enjoying her time in Barbados!

Rihanna (l.) is living it up in Barbados, where she was recently seen taking shots with her gal pals. © Screenshot/Instagram/@thunder.bay.beach.bar

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul had a kid-free night out in the Caribbean with friends as she was filmed at a local bar.

The Thunder Bay Beach Bar Instagram page dropped footage of RiRi with her girlfriends taking tequila shots together.

The Diamonds hitmaker was make-up-free while rocking a metallic bikini top with a tie at the center and a sheer, mesh cover-up over it.

RiRi was captured ordering shots and limes with her ladies from a worker who later revealed his name was Rose.

Naturally, this made the billionaire even happier as she gushed that it was also her and A$AP Rocky's youngest son's middle name.



Another snap showed RiRi all smiles in a selfie with the same employee!