Rihanna enjoys kid-free night out in Barbados in bad gal style!

Rihanna is living it up in her native land of Barbados, as the singer was spotted having a girl's night out with friends – plus some shots of tequila!

By Elyse Johnson

Barbados - Rihanna let loose in true bad gal style while enjoying her time in Barbados!

Rihanna (l.) is living it up in Barbados, where she was recently seen taking shots with her gal pals.
Rihanna (l.) is living it up in Barbados, where she was recently seen taking shots with her gal pals.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@thunder.bay.beach.bar

Over the weekend, the 36-year-old Fenty mogul had a kid-free night out in the Caribbean with friends as she was filmed at a local bar.

The Thunder Bay Beach Bar Instagram page dropped footage of RiRi with her girlfriends taking tequila shots together.

The Diamonds hitmaker was make-up-free while rocking a metallic bikini top with a tie at the center and a sheer, mesh cover-up over it.

Jennifer Lopez is "very demure" as she sips on her luxe spritz brand
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez is "very demure" as she sips on her luxe spritz brand

RiRi was captured ordering shots and limes with her ladies from a worker who later revealed his name was Rose.

Naturally, this made the billionaire even happier as she gushed that it was also her and A$AP Rocky's youngest son's middle name.

Another snap showed RiRi all smiles in a selfie with the same employee!

The Work singer has been living it up in her native land since a grand appearance at the Crop Over festival earlier this month. After taking a few years off from the annual event, RiRi pulled up to this year's celebration in XL feathers and bedazzling jewels!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thunder.bay.beach.bar

More on Rihanna: