Rihanna roars with chic leopard fit and revamped hair color
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna ferociously kicked off the weekend with another head-turning street-style moment!
On Thursday, the 36-year-old mogul gave everybody "wild, wild" thoughts with a trailblazing piece for her bestie Melissa Forde's birthday dinner.
RiRi was captured leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles while sporting a long leopard-print coat with a matching tight skirt.
She added black translucent tights and stiletto heels, plus a leopard-print purse to the look.
RiRi seems to have added a touch-up to her honey-blonde tresses as her hair, which was parted down the middle, appeared to be more of a beach-blonde during the outing.
The Fenty founder's BFF re-posted a video to her Instagram story where RiRi is filmed standing next to the birthday gal while other attendees sang the traditional birthday song.
The billionaire's street style has become a movement on its own, as Rihanna clearly isn't afraid to take risks and break the fashion rules.
Rihanna recently rocked the world with her racy spin on the traditional nun garb for her Interview Magazine feature cover, which sparked a divide reaction from fans!
Cover photo: Collage: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS & ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP