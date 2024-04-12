Rihanna roars with chic leopard fit and revamped hair color

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna ferociously kicked off the weekend with another head-turning street- style moment!

Rihanna is in her lioness era with her latest street-style fit. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Thursday, the 36-year-old mogul gave everybody "wild, wild" thoughts with a trailblazing piece for her bestie Melissa Forde's birthday dinner.

RiRi was captured leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles while sporting a long leopard-print coat with a matching tight skirt.

She added black translucent tights and stiletto heels, plus a leopard-print purse to the look.

RiRi seems to have added a touch-up to her honey-blonde tresses as her hair, which was parted down the middle, appeared to be more of a beach-blonde during the outing.

The Fenty founder's BFF re-posted a video to her Instagram story where RiRi is filmed standing next to the birthday gal while other attendees sang the traditional birthday song.

The billionaire's street style has become a movement on its own, as Rihanna clearly isn't afraid to take risks and break the fashion rules.