Rihanna's controversial nun outfit gets backlash from fans

Los Angeles, California - Did Rihanna cross a line with her latest magazine feature?

Rihanna's cover photo for Interview Magazine has sparked a divide among fans due to it's controversial nature. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The 36-year-old billionaire made a lot of confessions while chatting with Interview Magazine.

RiRi didn't hold back on her romantic beginnings with A$AP Rocky, expanding her family, and if fans will ever get new music from the Diamonds artist.

Yet, the pop star probably didn't anticipate mixed reactions over her controversial cover, where she put a risqué spin on traditional nun attire.

Rihanna rocked a black and white habit for the cover photo while also exposing her cleavage with an unbuttoned blouse underneath.

The Fenty mogul completed the racy look with baby blue eyeshadow, bright red lipstick, and a small black cross tattoo on her left cheek.

While some applauded RiRi's boldness, others criticized the mom of two for "disrespecting" Christianity.

One user on X wrote, "Is Rihanna trying to destroy Christianity?"