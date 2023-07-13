Rihanna models Fenty lingerie while flaunting baby bump
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna stripped down into her sexy bottoms in her latest shoot for her Savage X Fenty line!
The 35-year-old expecting mama's trendsetting maternity fashion continues with her stunning new snaps for her popular clothing line.
On Monday, RiRi dropped several pics where she modeled new items from the brand while posing in front of a collection of clothing material.
The Only Girl in the World artist only sported a red bra and matching undergarments in the sexy shoot, which she captioned, "new fav's, sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com."
RiRi struck several poses in the sultry photo dump while also sporting stylish bangs for her hair do.
Rihanna's countdown to baby number two!
Though it seems that the billionaire has been pregnant for quite some time, she will soon be a mom of two. RiRi and her partner, A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child together, son RZA, last May.
The parents have also been sparking wedding rumors this year, but it's been reported that the two will walk down the aisle in the near future.
As for her second bundle of joy, Rihanna hasn't confirmed whether she'll be having another boy or a baby girl - but the world is patiently waiting in the meantime!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri