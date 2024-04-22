Rihanna sneakily changes IG profile pic after nearly 10 years!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has finally changed her Instagram profile pic after nearly a decade!

Rihanna shook social media over the weekend when she removed her beloved doodle stick figure as her Instagram profile pic. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@fentybeauty

The 36-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul's beach-blonde hair isn't the only change she's made lately!

Over the weekend, fans noticed that RiRi sneakily changed her Instagram profile pic from the iconic stick figure doodle she's had for the last 10 years.

Instead, the Diamonds artist's page now features a stick figure hand holding a Fenty product against a sunset background.

While the pic is clearly a promotion for RiRi's lucrative beauty line, fans took to X to "mourn" the doodle face that has been around for a decade as others took the switch as a sign that the billionaire won't be releasing any new music soon.

One fan tweeted, "rihanna changing her iconic instagram pfp to a fenty product… now this is where we draw the line."

Another user wrote, "Rihanna just changed her iconic profile pic to a fenty beauty product… we're NEVER getting new music."