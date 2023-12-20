Rihanna teases new music, tour, and baby number 3!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna still has babies on the brain after majorly spilling the beans on what's next.

Rihanna dished on her desire to have a baby girl next after welcoming her two sons. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While celebrating the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty collab, the 35-year-old mom of two dished to E! News on what she wants most.

"So far, have daughters," RiRi spilled to host Justin Sylvester before hinting that she's already planning for baby number three.

"I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."

The hitmaker and fashion mogul still couldn't help but gush over her two "bom a** little boys at home" with partner A$AP Rocky, RZA and Riot Rose.

"They're the best though," she continued. "Having a house full of boys. I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it."