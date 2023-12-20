Rihanna teases new music, tour, and baby number 3!
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna still has babies on the brain after majorly spilling the beans on what's next.
While celebrating the Fenty x Puma Creeper Phatty collab, the 35-year-old mom of two dished to E! News on what she wants most.
"So far, have daughters," RiRi spilled to host Justin Sylvester before hinting that she's already planning for baby number three.
"I'm batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we'll just keep our fingers crossed."
The hitmaker and fashion mogul still couldn't help but gush over her two "bom a** little boys at home" with partner A$AP Rocky, RZA and Riot Rose.
"They're the best though," she continued. "Having a house full of boys. I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it."
Is a Rihanna tour and new music on the way?
Meanwhile, the Fenty leader made another exciting confession as she confirmed that new music and a tour are definitely ahead!
"We're always gonna go back on tour. I want to do a tour when there's new music," RiRi explained.
"I feel like it's only fair that my fans get what they've been waiting on, which is new music, and after that, let's just blow everything up."
New music and a potential RiRi mini-me? 2024 is already shaping up to be a pretty good year for the superstar!
Cover photo: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP