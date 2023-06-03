Rihanna tops Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift as richest self-made female celeb!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna has outranked Kim Kardashian , Taylor Swift , and more stars as the richest self-made female celebrity !

Diamonds are forever. Rihanna is officially the richest self-made female celebrity. © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri

Forbes has released its annual list of the most successful female entrepreneurs, executives, and entertainers in the United States.

Of the many favored celebs that made the cut, the 35-year-old has topped the ranks as the most successful self-made woman in music.

The Anti artist is already a billionaire, but now she has taken the top title of the richest of them all.

RiRi's net worth reportedly comes to $1.4 billion, with most of her fortune due to her popular beauty line, Fenty Beauty, which she launched in 2017.

Following closely behind the Bad Gal artist is T-Swift, with an impressive net worth of $740 million, and Beyoncé, who is now worth $540 million.