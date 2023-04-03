Rihanna and A$AP Rocky enjoy family-friendly date night with baby boy

Santa Monica, California - Rihanna , her growing baby bump , A$AP Rocky, and their adorable son made a rare appearance during a cute family outing!

Rihanna (r) and A$AP Rocky seem to be enjoying their final moments as a family of three. © Collage: MIKE COPPOLA & RICH FURY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

RiRi, her boo, and their firstborn seemed to be enjoying their time as a family of three during an intimate dinner over the weekend.

On Saturday, the 35-year-old heavily pregnant artist and the Peso rapper were spotted at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Saturday evening.

The pair were joined by their nearly-one-year-old son along with RiRi's mom and aunt.

Per the snaps obtained by Page Six, A$AP and his mini-me were matching in neon green hoodies with the 34-year-old hip-hop star pairing his attire with blue jeans, brown boots, a denim coat, and a plaid jacket tied around his waist.

Meanwhile, the Bad Girl singer stunned in a form-fitting, chocolate brown mini dress that she complimented with an oversized golden fur coat, silver heels, a polka-dot Louis Vuitton handbag, and a blue-and-white baseball cap made by her man's creative agency, AWGE.

Though the parents are still keeping their son's name under wraps, they seem to be opening up to sharing his cuteness as of late.