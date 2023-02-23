Rihanna will follow up Super Bowl gig with another huge performance!

Rihanna will take the stage at the 95th Academy Awards next month to perform her nominated song Lift Me Up, Oscars producers announced on Thursday.

Los Angeles, California — The Super Bowl halftime show was clearly not enough for Rihanna and certainly not enough for her fans. Good thing she has another huge performance right around the corner!

Rihanna has been confirmed to take the stage at the 2023 Oscars next month! © REUTERS Will RiRi shine bright like a diamond once again onstage with her baby on board? The music superstar and her newly revealed baby bump will take the stage at the 95th Academy Awards next month to perform her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up, show producers announced Thursday. The announcement kicks off what's expected to be a star-studded lineup for the annual awards ceremony, with additional talent, performers and presenters to be announced in the coming weeks, according to executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian teams up with Mariah Carey for epic TikTok Oscar-nominated songs are typically performed during the telecast, and Rihanna is the first to be announced in this year's slate. Rihanna's original song, which hails from Marvel's best picture nominee Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, marks the nine-time Grammy Awards winner's first Academy Award nomination. Rihanna is up for the award along with Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, director Ryan Coogler and Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson. Their song will face off in the category against Applause from Tell It like a Woman, Hold My Hand from "Top Gun: Maverick, Naatu Naatu from RRR, and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Will Rihanna help save the Oscars?

Rihanna revealed her baby bump and confirmed her pregnancy during the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this month. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP The Work and Umbrella hit-maker made a splash in Arizona when she took to multiple levitating stages during the Super Bowl LVII halftime show earlier this month. Singing a medley of her hits but leaving out Wakanda Forever's power ballad, the singer ultimately stole the show by sparking the evening's biggest talking point: Did she just reveal that she's pregnant again? Indeed, she did, later confirming through a representative that she and rapper A$AP Rocky were expecting baby No. 2. Nomination aside, Oscars showrunners are probably banking on Rihanna's fans, known as the Navy, and her proclivity for built-in shock value to bolster this year's telecast, which follows last year's slap-eclipsed ceremony. Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez honors her "coconuts" with sweet Instagram reel While awards shows have seen a steep decline in viewership, the 94th Academy Awards snapped the Oscars out of its yearslong tailspin due mostly in part to King Richard star Will Smith unexpectedly striking comedian and presenter Chris Rock during the show. While the best actor winner's unscripted outburst and subsequent acceptance speech increased the globally televised show's audience, Bill Kramer, the chief executive of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Tuesday said they would be installing a "crisis team" to help manage the response to any unexpected incidents during the awards show. The slap seen 'round the world "opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars," Kramer said. "These crisis plans — the crisis communication teams and structures we have in place — allow us to say this is the group that we have to gather very quickly," he said. "This is how we all come together. This is the spokesperson. This will be the statement. And obviously depending on the specifics of the crisis, and let's hope something doesn't happen and we never have to use these, but we already have frameworks in place that we can modify."