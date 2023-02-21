Rihanna shows off her baby bump while celebrating her big birthday

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna kicked off Pisces season with her baby daddy A$AP Rocky and the pair's newest addition - their baby bump.

It's a celebration! Rihanna rang in her 35th birthday with her family, but her baby bump was the star of the evening! © Collage: TIMOTHY A. CLARY & MIKE COPPOLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, the Bad Gal, AKA the birthday girl, commemorated her 35th trip around the sun with her boo and her ever-growing bump – the true star of the evening!

In pics circulating on social media, the expectant mom shined bright like a diamond in a stunning formfitting white mini dress that hugged her pregnancy curves.

She completed her look with a black overcoat, silver strappy heels, and a white fuzzy purse.

RiRi was all smiles while the 34-year-old rapper remained by her side as they entered her alleged favorite Santa Monica restaurant, Giorgio Baldi.

The Rude Boy artist's latest outing comes after she shockingly revealed she is pregnant with her second child during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

RiRi and Rocky are already the proud parents of a baby boy, who they welcomed in May.

While the protective parents haven't revealed their son's name yet, he did make this worldwide magazine debut on the March cover of British Vogue.

Are RiRi and the Peso rapper welcoming a girl this time around, and are wedding bells in the future for the pair?