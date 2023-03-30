Rihanna's hit single Umbrella hits a sweet milestone!

Rihanna's signature classic song, Umbrella, was released 16 years ago and Twitter fans have honored the pop tune that catapulted the singer's career.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's die-hard fanbase has commemorated the 16th anniversary of the singer's global hit single, Umbrella.

Under her Zmbrella! Rihanna's hit single has turned 16 and fans are looking back at the iconic track.
Under her Zmbrella! Rihanna's hit single has turned 16 and fans are looking back at the iconic track.  © collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Happy 16 years of being under her umbrella ... ella ella ... eh, eh, eh!

The year was 2007, and the Bad Gal artist was only the tender age of 17.

Despite being just a teen, RiRi had already made an iconic impression among music lovers with her first single, Pon De Replay.

Olivia Dunne glams it up in new viral TikTok
Olivia Dunne Olivia Dunne glams it up in new viral TikTok

Still, when the Barbados-native teamed up with rap mogul Jay-Z to record Umbrella, no one could imagine where it would take her.

Now a decade and some-odd years later, fans have flocked to Twitter to honor the Sweet 16 of the game-changing track as well the mastermind behind it.

But one would never guess that the classic track – that's become the heavily-pregnant crooner's signature hit – almost didn't come to be.

Who was originally asked to sing Umbrella by Rihanna?

Rihanna won the Grammy Award for the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, with Jay-Z, in 2008 for the song Umbrella.
Rihanna won the Grammy Award for the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, with Jay-Z, in 2008 for the song Umbrella.  © VINCE BUCCI / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Surprisingly, RiRi may not have been the first artist asked to record the famous track!

According to Yahoo, the popular pop song was originally offered to Britney Spears and then to Mary J. Blige, both of whom turned it down.

No shade to the other queens of pop, but thank goodness RiRi said yes.

Billie Eilish dishes on Justin Bieber's "heartbreaking" confession to her
Billie Eilish Billie Eilish dishes on Justin Bieber's "heartbreaking" confession to her

Another little interesting tidbit? Per the outlet, the Diamonds singer reached out to Jay-Z, who was also her mentor, to ask him to add his iconic verse to the track.

And the rest is history!

It's safe to say that the song will have RiRi fans' hearts forever. And perhaps live on as the most epic song about an umberella ever written.

Cover photo: collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

More on Rihanna: