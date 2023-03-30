Rihanna's hit single Umbrella hits a sweet milestone!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's die-hard fanbase has commemorated the 16th anniversary of the singer's global hit single, Umbrella.

Under her Zmbrella! Rihanna's hit single has turned 16 and fans are looking back at the iconic track. © collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Happy 16 years of being under her umbrella ... ella ella ... eh, eh, eh!

The year was 2007, and the Bad Gal artist was only the tender age of 17.

Despite being just a teen, RiRi had already made an iconic impression among music lovers with her first single, Pon De Replay.

Still, when the Barbados-native teamed up with rap mogul Jay-Z to record Umbrella, no one could imagine where it would take her.

Now a decade and some-odd years later, fans have flocked to Twitter to honor the Sweet 16 of the game-changing track as well the mastermind behind it.

But one would never guess that the classic track – that's become the heavily-pregnant crooner's signature hit – almost didn't come to be.