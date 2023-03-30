Rihanna's hit single Umbrella hits a sweet milestone!
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's die-hard fanbase has commemorated the 16th anniversary of the singer's global hit single, Umbrella.
Happy 16 years of being under her umbrella ... ella ella ... eh, eh, eh!
The year was 2007, and the Bad Gal artist was only the tender age of 17.
Despite being just a teen, RiRi had already made an iconic impression among music lovers with her first single, Pon De Replay.
Still, when the Barbados-native teamed up with rap mogul Jay-Z to record Umbrella, no one could imagine where it would take her.
Now a decade and some-odd years later, fans have flocked to Twitter to honor the Sweet 16 of the game-changing track as well the mastermind behind it.
But one would never guess that the classic track – that's become the heavily-pregnant crooner's signature hit – almost didn't come to be.
Who was originally asked to sing Umbrella by Rihanna?
Surprisingly, RiRi may not have been the first artist asked to record the famous track!
According to Yahoo, the popular pop song was originally offered to Britney Spears and then to Mary J. Blige, both of whom turned it down.
No shade to the other queens of pop, but thank goodness RiRi said yes.
Another little interesting tidbit? Per the outlet, the Diamonds singer reached out to Jay-Z, who was also her mentor, to ask him to add his iconic verse to the track.
And the rest is history!
It's safe to say that the song will have RiRi fans' hearts forever. And perhaps live on as the most epic song about an umberella ever written.
Cover photo: collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP