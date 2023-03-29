Rihanna's reveals growing baby bump and yummy pregnancy cravings
Los Angeles, California - As she enters the home stretch of her second pregnancy, Rihanna shared new pics of her baby bump and tasty pregnancy cravings on Instagram!
The 35-year-old Bad Gal artist apparently has pasta on the brain, per her latest snaps that she shared on her IG story.
On Tuesday evening, RiRi gave users a peek at her growing belly and what's been tickling the two's fancy as of late.
The first snap, which the Work singer captioned, "Drive-tru," featured a green napkin and bowl of spaghetti resting on her blue jeans in front of her cute bump.
The second pic showed another up-close shot of her bare belly and a second plate that contained freshly cooked gnocchi and ravioli with a sauce.
Rihanna captioned this snap with an emoji of a woman feeding a baby with a bottle.
The pop star and her bump have been making quite a few appearances since the Barbados-native announced her second pregnancy at this year's Super Bowl Half-Time show.
Before her pasta-filled pics, Rihanna and her bump stunned at this year's Oscars, where she performed a moving rendition of her nominated track, Lift Me Up.
Rihanna's boo and baby daddy, A$AP Rocky, was in attendance during the iconic moment, though the pair's 10-month-old son was absent.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri & FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP