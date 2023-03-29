Rihanna's reveals growing baby bump and yummy pregnancy cravings

Los Angeles, California - As she enters the home stretch of her second pregnancy, Rihanna shared new pics of her baby bump and tasty pregnancy cravings on Instagram!

Pasta galore! Rihanna shared her love of all-things-pasta while also giving a glimpse at her bare baby bump! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri & FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

The 35-year-old Bad Gal artist apparently has pasta on the brain, per her latest snaps that she shared on her IG story.

On Tuesday evening, RiRi gave users a peek at her growing belly and what's been tickling the two's fancy as of late.

The first snap, which the Work singer captioned, "Drive-tru," featured a green napkin and bowl of spaghetti resting on her blue jeans in front of her cute bump.

The second pic showed another up-close shot of her bare belly and a second plate that contained freshly cooked gnocchi and ravioli with a sauce.

Rihanna captioned this snap with an emoji of a woman feeding a baby with a bottle.

The pop star and her bump have been making quite a few appearances since the Barbados-native announced her second pregnancy at this year's Super Bowl Half-Time show.

Before her pasta-filled pics, Rihanna and her bump stunned at this year's Oscars, where she performed a moving rendition of her nominated track, Lift Me Up.