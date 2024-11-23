Rihanna's next business move after Fenty leaked by insider!
Los Angeles, California - Rihanna's music career may be on hold, but she apparently has more up her sleeve!
The Fenty mogul has already made her mark in beauty and fashion but, per Life & Style, RiRi wants to up the ante with a kids' clothing line.
A tipster tattled that the Savage x Fenty founder "has set her sights on designing for kids," adding that RiRi is planning to start a range of reusable cloth nappies as well.
"She knows she can deliver stuff other parents will want," they explained.
Since the Work hitmaker shares two sons with A$AP Rocky, taking on a kids' line is right up her alley.
Unfortunately, this does seem to further hint that RiRi is retiring from music – which she all but confirmed at her Fenty Skin line launch in Barbados.
The billionaire shared with the crowd at the time, "I would say music was the thing that got the attention. But God had other plans for me and I was able to create in ways that were very sincere and genuine or organic and authentic to the things that I love."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage