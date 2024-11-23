Rihanna's next business move after Fenty leaked by insider!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna 's music career may be on hold, but she apparently has more up her sleeve!

Insiders allege that Rihanna may be dipping her toe into a new business venture soon. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The Fenty mogul has already made her mark in beauty and fashion but, per Life & Style, RiRi wants to up the ante with a kids' clothing line.

A tipster tattled that the Savage x Fenty founder "has set her sights on designing for kids," adding that RiRi is planning to start a range of reusable cloth nappies as well.

"She knows she can deliver stuff other parents will want," they explained.

Since the Work hitmaker shares two sons with A$AP Rocky, taking on a kids' line is right up her alley.

Unfortunately, this does seem to further hint that RiRi is retiring from music – which she all but confirmed at her Fenty Skin line launch in Barbados.